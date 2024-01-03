Kickoff of the 2024 Election Cycle: Candidate Qualification Period Begins in Tippah County

The stage is set for the 2024 election cycle, as the qualification period for candidates commenced on January 2nd, continuing through February 1st. Tippah County, Mississippi, is set to witness electoral contenders for Election Commissioners for Districts 1, 3, and 5, and School Board members for North and South Tippah School Board District 5. The latter’s qualifying period begins on August 7th. The upcoming election year is marked with significance, featuring not only the presidential race but also the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives seats’ contests.

Qualifying for the 2024 Election

As the 2024 election cycle kicks off, candidates are lining up to qualify for various offices, including the U.S. President, Senate, and Representative positions. The deadlines for qualifications differ depending on the office, with general qualifications and additional specifications outlined in the Candidate Qualifying Guide. The 2024 elections are already shaping up to be an epic battle between real and perceived narratives.

The Legal Saga of Former President Donald Trump

One of the most anticipated aspects of the upcoming elections is the legal saga of former President Donald Trump. His claim of immunity from prosecution for actions taken during his presidency will not be fast-tracked by the U.S. Supreme Court. This legal battle brings Article II Section 1 Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution into the spotlight, which details the qualifications for presidency, including being at least 35 years of age and a 14-year residency in the country. The Fourteenth Amendment further modifies these qualifications, barring those responsible for insurrection from holding public office. Trump’s legal fate will be decided in court and not swayed by public sentiment or commentary.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the 2024 Presidential Ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of one of America’s most famous Democratic dynasties and a prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, has qualified for the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah. This marks the first state where the independent candidate has qualified, reigniting questions about whether he could play spoiler for the eventual Democratic and Republican nominees. His success in Utah has raised concerns among allies of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Primary elections are scheduled for March 12, with potential runoffs on April 2, while the general election will take place on November 5. For more information, individuals can contact the Tippah County Circuit Clerk’s office.