Khasi Students' Union Seeks Minister's Intervention in MeECL Recruitment Delay, Alleges Corruption

In the northeastern state of Meghalaya, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU), a key student body, has raised a clarion call to Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, seeking his intervention in the protracted recruitment process for Assistant Engineer roles at Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL). This call comes amid mounting frustration over the corporation's seeming paralysis, which has left the recruitment process in limbo since 2019, despite the availability of shortlisted candidates.

In a starkly worded letter dated January 11, 2024, the KSU decried the state of affairs at MeECL, challenging the corporation's claim of financial incapacity as a reason for the recruitment delay. The letter, penned by Reuben Najiar, Chairman of the KSU Employment Monitoring Cell, laid bare accusations of mismanagement and corruption, pointing an accusing finger at the corporation's leadership.

Call for Accountability

Not content with merely highlighting the issues, the KSU has gone a step further, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), a subsidiary of MeECL, and other related corporations. The union's demand stems from the disquieting revelations in the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's report for the fiscal year 2022-23, which underlined substantial financial irregularities within the organizations.

The report turned the spotlight on several instances of wasteful expenditure and improprieties, including SAUBHAGYA works undertaken contrary to Cabinet Secretary decisions, the mishandling of UDAY funds, and inconsistencies in awarding contracts. The union has seized upon these findings, demanding both accountability and strong action against those implicated in the corruption.