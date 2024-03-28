Kharkiv Under Siege: Russian Glide Bomb Attack Kills One, Injures 19 Including Children

In an escalation of hostilities, Russian troops launched a devastating attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, employing a new-type UMPB D-30 glide air bomb. This marked a significant intensification in the series of assaults the city has faced, culminating in the death of a 59-year-old man and injuries to 19 individuals, four of whom are children. Kharkiv, situated merely 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has been the target of relentless attacks, suffering from extensive damage to its civilian infrastructure and an alarming rise in civilian casualties.

Unprecedented Use of Glide Bomb Raises Alarms

The recent attack distinguished itself by the employment of a glide air bomb, a strategy not seen in the conflict since 2022. The deployment of this new-type munition signifies a tactical shift by Russian forces, aiming to inflict severe damage and casualties. This development has elicited a strong response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has urgently called on Western nations for an increase in air defense systems to protect urban centers like Kharkiv from aerial threats. However, experts argue that given Kharkiv's proximity to the border, air defense systems may not suffice unless Russian forces are pushed back significantly to establish a 'safe zone' around the city.

Continued Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

Over the past month, Kharkiv has been subjected to approximately ten attacks, including missile strikes and drone incursions, leading to widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. This relentless assault has not only resulted in significant property damage but has also taken a toll on the city's populace, with an increasing number of civilians falling victim to these attacks. The use of sophisticated air defense systems, while potentially beneficial, poses logistical challenges given the intense and close-range nature of the conflict in urban areas.