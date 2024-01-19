Kharge Expresses Doubts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Panel's Impartiality

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has cast a wave of skepticism over the impartiality of the panel investigating the 'One Nation, One Election' concept. The panel, under the leadership of former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, has been accused by Kharge of lacking sufficient representation from opposition parties. The Congress leader's concerns stemmed from what he perceives as a superficial consultation process, as expressed in his letter to the panel secretary, Niten Chandra. Kharge's missive insinuates a possible predetermination of the panel's verdict.

Debunking Cost-Saving Claims

Simultaneously conducting general and state elections will lead to significant cost savings and prevent administrative disruptions – a claim that Kharge disputes. He pointed out in his letter that the cost of elections, in comparison to the Union budget, is minuscule. The Congress leader stressed that Indian voters are amenable to bearing this expense to ensure free and fair elections.

Transparency in Poll Funding: A Contentious Issue

Kharge further dug into the transparency of poll funding and raised questions about the controversial use of anonymous electoral bonds. He suggested that these bonds, shrouded in anonymity, could unfairly favor the ruling party, thereby compromising the fairness of elections.

A Panel Under Scrutiny

The panel, constituted in October 2023, boasts of several notable personalities, including Home Minister Amit Shah and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was nominated but chose not to participate. The Supreme Court is currently scrutinizing a series of petitions that challenge the legality of electoral bonds. Kharge, in his scrutiny of the panel, maintains that if the government and panel are genuinely concerned about election expenses, their attention should be diverted towards ensuring transparency in the funding process, especially in the case of electoral bonds.