Kharge Draws Hitler-Modi Parallels, Accuses BJP of Political Exploitation of Religion

In a riveting political showdown at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally in Assam's Nagaon district, seasoned Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge levelled a volley of criticisms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The seasoned politician didn't mince his words as he drew unsettling parallels between Modi and Adolf Hitler, suggesting that the Indian Prime Minister seeks to establish a one-man rule.

Modi's Exclusionary Politics

Kharge pointedly criticized Modi for excluding key aides from the auspicious Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony. He questioned Modi's authority to dictate who could enter the sanctum sanctorum of the revered temple, hinting at a sense of authoritarianism at play.

Religion or Nation-building?

The Congress leader further contrasted Modi's frequent temple visits with the developmental focus of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. In a sharp critique, he underscored Nehru's belief in equating religious pilgrimages with nation-building activities such as the creation of dams and industrialization.

'Ram Naam Japna Paraya Maal Apna'

Kharge also took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly exploiting religion for political gain. He used the phrase 'Ram naam japna paraya maal apna' to insinuate that the BJP was looting in the name of faith. Highlighting his own efforts towards religious harmony, Kharge pointed out the large Buddha temple he helped build, emphasizing India's cherished unity in diversity.

Critique of Modi's Economic Policies

Unemployment and inflation, the two thorns in the side of the Indian economy, were not spared in Kharge's critique. He chastised Modi for the government's failure to extradite financial defaulters, an issue that has plagued the nation for years.

In conclusion, the Congress leader reassured the public of his party's unwavering support and urged people to back the party in the face of these challenges. He also targeted Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of using scare tactics to secure the upcoming elections and alleging that the attack on the convoy was a result of BJP's nervousness. Kharge went on to label Sarma and his family as among the most corrupt in the country, a charge echoed by other Congress leaders at the rally.