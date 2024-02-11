Kharge Accuses Modi Government of Deceit and Neglect in Farm and Soldier Welfare

In a fiery address to the Punjab Congress worker convention, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Indian National Congress, leveled scathing allegations against the Modi government's handling of farmers' issues and soldiers' welfare. Speaking ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kharge accused the government of deceiving farmers over the controversial farm laws and neglecting the needs of the country's armed forces.

Farm Laws and Alleged Duplicity

Kharge, a seasoned politician, slammed the Modi government for its handling of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Act, The Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement of Price Assurance Act, and The Essential Commodities Amendment Act. Despite the prolonged protests at Delhi's borders, Kharge claimed that the Centre merely suspended the laws, rather than repealing them outright.

The Congress president accused Prime Minister Modi of resorting to derogatory language against the protesting farmers, further deepening the divide between the government and the agricultural community. Kharge also alleged that the government failed to allocate the promised 1 lakh crore for the agriculture sector and allowed private insurance companies to pocket 40,000 crore from the Fasal Beema Yojana.

In a shocking revelation, Kharge accused the government of burdening farmers with a Rs 25,000 per hectare tax for the first time in history. This allegation, if proven true, could have far-reaching implications for the country's agricultural sector and the welfare of its farmers.

Job Vacancies and Crony Capitalism

Kharge also criticized the Modi government for not filling 30 lakh vacancies across various government departments and public sector undertakings. This, he argued, was a deliberate attempt to weaken the public sector and pave the way for private interests.

In a scathing attack on the government's economic policies, Kharge accused the Modi government of handing over major industries, established under the public sector during Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure, to a single friend of the prime minister. This alleged crony capitalism, Kharge claimed, had led to the enrichment of a select few at the expense of the nation's downtrodden and marginalized citizens.

A Resolute Promise

In his concluding remarks, Kharge lauded the farmers of Punjab for their successful protest against the controversial farm laws. He vowed that if the Congress party came to power in 2024, it would officially withdraw these legislations, which he described as regressive and short-sighted schemes that pushed the farming community into poverty.

The Congress president's address served as a rallying cry for the party's workers in Punjab, urging them to remain steadfast in their mission to bring about change in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As the political landscape continues to shift, Kharge's words will undoubtedly resonate with millions of Indians who seek a more equitable and just society.

With the electoral battle lines drawn, the Congress party, under Kharge's leadership, appears resolute in its commitment to challenge the Modi government's policies and offer an alternative vision for India's future. As the campaign unfolds, all eyes will be on the Congress party's ability to mobilize its base and sway voters with its promises of reform and justice.

In the end, it is the collective will of the Indian people that will determine the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. As Kharge's address underscored, the stakes have never been higher, and the choices made today will undoubtedly shape the course of the nation for years to come.