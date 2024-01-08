Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony

In a recent move that echoes his past history of anti-India incitements, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistan proponent and legal advisor for the proscribed separatist group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued a video message advocating for the disruption of air travel across India. Pannun’s call to action specifically targets airports in the stretch from Amritsar to Ayodhya. His controversial proclamation comes in anticipation of the Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 22.

Urging Opposition and Proposing ‘Urduistan’

Adding another layer to his contentious communication, Pannun appealed to the Muslim population in India to oppose the upcoming ceremony. He introduced the concept of ‘Urduistan’, suggesting the creation of a separate entity within India. The proposed protest against the ceremony, which is anticipated to attract more than 100,000 devotees and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is presented by Pannun as an event of potential ‘global consequence’.

A History of Anti-India Agitations

Pannun carries a notable track record of fomenting actions against India, including a recent call to target the Bombay Stock Exchange in alignment with the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. India labeled him a terrorist in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He is sought after for a range of charges, including terrorism and sedition. His assets in Amritsar and Chandigarh were confiscated by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September 2023.

Pannun’s Legal Challenges and Continued Provocations

Along with facing charges from the NIA relating to several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA, Pannun’s efforts to propagate his separatist agenda continue unabated. In December 2023, Pannun and the SFJ encouraged a picket of Air India flights in Canadian cities, a move that further highlights their ongoing campaign against India.