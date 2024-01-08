en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony

In a recent move that echoes his past history of anti-India incitements, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistan proponent and legal advisor for the proscribed separatist group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued a video message advocating for the disruption of air travel across India. Pannun’s call to action specifically targets airports in the stretch from Amritsar to Ayodhya. His controversial proclamation comes in anticipation of the Ram temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 22.

Urging Opposition and Proposing ‘Urduistan’

Adding another layer to his contentious communication, Pannun appealed to the Muslim population in India to oppose the upcoming ceremony. He introduced the concept of ‘Urduistan’, suggesting the creation of a separate entity within India. The proposed protest against the ceremony, which is anticipated to attract more than 100,000 devotees and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is presented by Pannun as an event of potential ‘global consequence’.

A History of Anti-India Agitations

Pannun carries a notable track record of fomenting actions against India, including a recent call to target the Bombay Stock Exchange in alignment with the anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. India labeled him a terrorist in 2020 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. He is sought after for a range of charges, including terrorism and sedition. His assets in Amritsar and Chandigarh were confiscated by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September 2023.

Pannun’s Legal Challenges and Continued Provocations

Along with facing charges from the NIA relating to several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UAPA, Pannun’s efforts to propagate his separatist agenda continue unabated. In December 2023, Pannun and the SFJ encouraged a picket of Air India flights in Canadian cities, a move that further highlights their ongoing campaign against India.

0
India Politics Terrorism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
28 seconds ago
Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees
The clock is ticking for those aspiring to register for the State Eligibility Test (SET) for the North-Eastern Region or Assam SET 2024 as the deadline is today, January 8. With the intent to ensure fair opportunities for all, the eligibility criteria and application fees have been carefully structured, taking into account the various categories.
Last Chance to Register for Assam SET 2024: A Look at the Eligibility and Fees
Sushant Divgikr Advocates for Authentic LGBTQIA+ Representation in Media
5 mins ago
Sushant Divgikr Advocates for Authentic LGBTQIA+ Representation in Media
Next-Gen Leaders Outline Future Plans at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
6 mins ago
Next-Gen Leaders Outline Future Plans at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
1 min ago
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Slurrp Farm Secures $7.2 Million in Fresh Funding Round
1 min ago
Slurrp Farm Secures $7.2 Million in Fresh Funding Round
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
2 mins ago
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
23 seconds
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
1 min
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
2 mins
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
2 mins
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
2 mins
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg's Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
2 mins
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
3 mins
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
3 mins
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
4 mins
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
16 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app