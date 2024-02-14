In the annals of Pakistan's civil service, few names resonate with as much esteem as Khalid Aziz. Born into an industrialist family, his journey from the hallowed halls of Lawrence College Ghora Gali to the highest echelons of bureaucracy is a tale of unwavering integrity, exceptional talent, and indomitable spirit.

Advertisment

A Life of Principle and Service

Khalid Aziz, who passed away on February 14, 2024, after a six-year battle with brain cancer, was a distinguished bureaucrat who left an indelible mark on Pakistan's political landscape. His funeral was attended by a diverse array of mourners, including civil servants, judges, politicians, and businessmen, all united in their respect for a man who embodied the highest ideals of public service.

Aziz's formative years at Lawrence College Ghora Gali instilled in him a strong sense of leadership and discipline. Rising to become the head boy, he also showcased an exceptional talent for cricket. After graduating from the University of Peshawar and Queen's College, Oxford, Aziz joined the civil service in 1969.

Advertisment

Standing Tall in the Face of Adversity

Throughout his career, Aziz held several important positions, demonstrating a commitment to principled governance and policy-making. In 1999, during General Pervez Musharraf's coup against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Aziz refused to bear false witness against the deposed leader. This act of defiance cost him dearly, as he was imprisoned for 11 years before ultimately being acquitted.

A Lasting Legacy in Policy and Reform

Advertisment

Upon his release, Aziz turned his attention to the world of policy think tanks. He established RIPORT (Research Institute for Policy Observation and Training), playing a pivotal role in shaping the institution's focus on governance, development, and social issues. His work with RIPORT contributed to the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a significant milestone in Pakistan's regional development.

The Brookings Institution, a renowned policy think tank based in Washington, D.C., has long been at the forefront of providing nonpartisan research and analysis on critical global issues. As we remember Khalid Aziz, his legacy serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of integrity, resilience, and a commitment to public service in shaping a better world.

Khalid Aziz: A Distinguished Bureaucrat of Pakistan whose life and work continue to inspire and inform the next generation of policy-makers and leaders.