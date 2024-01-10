en English
Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and BNP Chairperson, Khaleda Zia, after an extended hospital stay spanning over five months, is slated to return home on Thursday, 11 January. This news was confirmed by her physician, Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, who has been overseeing her treatment at Evercare Hospital.

Health Challenges and Hospitalization

Zia has been battling multiple health issues, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and complications related to her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes. Her deteriorating health condition necessitated frequent stays in the hospital’s Critical Care Unit (CCU) throughout the year. On 27 October, she underwent cardiovascular surgery, marking a significant event in her prolonged course of treatment that began on 9 August.

Legal Battles Amid Health Concerns

While grappling with these health challenges, the 78-year-old leader also confronted legal issues. She was convicted in corruption cases linked to the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust. Since 8 February 2018, she has been serving her sentence in prison. However, a government-issued executive order on 25 March 2020 suspended her sentence, granting her conditional release.

Anticipating Zia’s Return

After her health stabilized, there has been speculation about her imminent discharge from Evercare Hospital. Her return is eagerly awaited by her family, party members, and supporters. Despite requests for her to receive treatment abroad, such permission was not granted. Instead, specialist doctors from the United States were brought in to operate on her in October 2023. As Zia prepares to return home, the country watches, highlighting her enduring influence in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Bangladesh Health Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

