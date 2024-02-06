Key Resignations Trigger Major Restructuring in Mojacar Council

In the wake of the resignations of two key councillors, Rosa Maria Cano and Sergio Alonso Soler, the Mojacar Council has undergone a significant restructuring, with responsibilities being redistributed among the remaining members of the local government. The changes were formalized during an extraordinary plenary session, with the new allocation of duties designed to ensure the continued effective operation of the council.

Distribution of Duties

Following the departures of Cano and Soler, responsibilities have been reassigned to the remaining members of the government team. Jesus Montoya Gredilla has assumed a wide array of roles, including overseeing Festivities, Sports, Youth, Civil Protection, Works, Cleaning, and Gardening, while also serving as Deputy to the Mayor's Office.

Maria Gracia Alarcon Garcia has been entrusted with Tourism, Transportation, Contracting, Trade, New Technologies, Heritage, and Environment. Ana Maria Garcia Fernandez, on the other hand, has been appointed as delegate councillor for Health, Senior Citizens, Parks, Land Registry, and the Cemetery.

Continuing Roles

Rosa Maria Cano, despite her resignation from other responsibilities, maintains her role as Deputy Mayor and has been entrusted with Social Assistance. Maria Luisa Perez Lopez, meanwhile, continues to lead the delegation of Relations with Foreigners and Commitness to Citizenship.

Aim of the Restructure

The reshuffling of responsibilities within the Mojacar Council is a direct consequence of the resignations of Cano and Soler. It highlights the council's commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of the local government and its services, despite the unexpected departures of key figures. The redistribution of duties is designed to play to the strengths of the remaining council members, ensuring that the needs of the local community continue to be met in an effective and efficient manner.