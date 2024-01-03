Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January’s Scheduled Gatherings

January 2024 rings in with a series of important board meetings scheduled by the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC), Board of Health, and Board of Human Services. These meetings, set to transpire at key locations in Cripple Creek and Woodland Park, are anticipated to be a cornerstone for the year’s operations and initiatives.

BoCC’s Dual Meetings

First on the agenda is the BoCC, which will hold two meetings on Thursday, January 11, and Tuesday, January 23. Both sessions will commence at 9:15 a.m. at the established venue of 112 North A Street, Cripple Creek. In keeping with the digital era, Zoom access is provided for those who wish to be a part of the discussion remotely, with the necessary meeting IDs and passcodes revealed.

Health and Human Services Boards Step Up

The Board of Health and the Board of Human Services have both earmarked their regular meetings for later in the month. The former is slated for Tuesday, January 16, at 9:30 a.m., while the latter is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, at the same time. Both meetings will unfold at 800 Research Drive, Suite 230, Woodland Park.

Transparency in Agenda

In a move that ensures transparency and preparedness, the full agendas for these meetings are available to the public. They were announced in the Pikes Peak Courier on January 3, 2024, offering a comprehensive overview of the topics that will be addressed during these crucial gatherings.

These meetings represent the first steps towards a productive 2024, setting the stage for the rest of the year’s initiatives and decisions. It is a testament to the importance of open dialogue and collaborative decision-making in the growth and development of our communities.