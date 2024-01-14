en English
Politics

Kevin McCarthy Reflects: Trump, January 6, and What Lies Ahead

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Former US Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently reflected on his political career, the January 6 Capitol attack, and his relationship with Donald Trump during an interview at a Washington DC restaurant. McCarthy, who served as the 55th Speaker of the US House of Representatives, made history with his exit, which sparked a period of uncertainty within the Republican party as they searched for his replacement – a role that ultimately went to Mike Johnson, a politician known for his loyalty to Trump.

Long-Standing Bond with Trump

McCarthy, now contemplating his future, continued to express support for Trump, despite their roller coaster relationship. He maintained that his ability to speak frankly with Trump was a strength of their bond. In the same breath, McCarthy hinted at his openness to serve in a future Trump cabinet, should the former president decide to run again.

Reflections on the Capitol Riot

During the interview, McCarthy also spoke about the January 6 Capitol riot and his own actions during that tumultuous period. His comments painted a clear picture of the chaos that unfolded, and the web of political complexities that came into play during and after the attack. McCarthy’s perspective on this pivotal event provides a unique insight into the political landscape of the time.

From Bakersfield to Washington

Born to a firefighter in Bakersfield, McCarthy’s political journey is as remarkable as it is inspiring. He shared an anecdote about his modest upbringing, and how winning the California state lottery was a turning point in his life, allowing him to invest in stocks and take his parents out for a celebratory dinner. Despite his recent career shifts, McCarthy continues to be a key figure in Republican politics, especially as the US prepares for the presidential primary process.

Politics United States
