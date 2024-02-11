Kericho Senator's Ultimatum: Relocate Bars Near Schools or Face Consequences

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has issued an ultimatum to bar owners operating within 300 meters of educational institutions in the area: shut down or face the consequences.

This stern directive comes as a response to the perceived negative influence of alcohol and drug abuse on students' academic performance.

A Call to Action

The senator's call to action is not without reason. Last year, children in Kericho waged a war against alcohol and drug cartels, accusing authorities of turning a blind eye to the issue. Cheruiyot now aims to address this problem head-on by relocating bars that pose a threat to students' well-being.

Cheruiyot plans to hold a meeting with education stakeholders to discuss the alarming decline in education standards in Kericho. He believes that the proximity of these bars to schools contributes significantly to this decline, and their removal could be a crucial step towards improving the situation.

A Different Perspective

However, not all local leaders share Cheruiyot's views. Ainamoi MP Benjamin Langat has criticized those who focus on establishing new schools instead of improving existing ones. Langat argues that founding more schools has enabled a 100% transition rate from primary to secondary schools in his constituency.

Langat uses Laliat Day Mixed Secondary School as an example, highlighting how it has accommodated more students who would have otherwise missed out on secondary education. Despite the ongoing debate, one thing remains clear: the need for quality education free from external hindrances.

The Battle Against Vice

Cheruiyot's efforts are part of a larger battle against vice in the region. Last year, children took matters into their own hands, accusing authorities of aiding and abetting alcohol and drug cartels with their non-committal approach. This bold move by the senator could mark a turning point in the fight against such vices.

Cheruiyot warns that those who violate the law by establishing liquor stores within 300 meters of schools will be dealt with ruthlessly. He urges leaders to join forces in combating this issue, emphasizing the severe consequences for offenders.

As the deadline looms, bar owners find themselves at a crossroads. For the sake of Kericho's future generations, Cheruiyot hopes they will make the right choice.

In a region where children have had to raise their voices against the very authorities meant to protect them, Cheruiyot's call for action resonates deeply. The relocation of bars near schools is seen as a significant stride towards safeguarding students' academic performance and overall well-being.

Despite differing opinions on the best approach to improving education standards, there is consensus on the need to provide children with an environment conducive to learning. As stakeholders prepare for the upcoming meeting, all eyes are on Kericho, waiting to see if this decisive move will indeed yield positive results.