Kerala’s SFI Burns Governor’s Effigy in New Year’s Eve Protest Against ‘Saffronisation of Universities’

In an act of political defiance and symbolic protest, the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) in Kerala, staged a demonstration on New Year’s Eve. The SFI lit a 30-foot-tall effigy of the state Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, amidst the festive celebrations at Payyambalam beach in Kannur district, a location renowned for mass gatherings and festivities. This act is reminiscent of the traditional practice in Fort Kochi where effigies of Santa Claus are set ablaze on the same occasion.

A Protest Against ‘Saffronisation of Universities’

The SFI’s protest, led by state president Anushree, centered around the accusation that Governor Khan has been ‘saffronising universities.’ The term ‘saffronisation’ refers to the alleged imposition of an agenda affiliated with the Sangh Parivar, a right-wing Hindu nationalist group. The SFI alleges that individuals associated with this organisation have been appointed to the university senate by the Governor, thereby affecting the neutrality of the state’s education sector.

Amplifying Political Tensions

The New Year’s Eve protest not only marked the start of 2024 but also underscored the simmering political tension between the Kerala government, helmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Governor Khan. The Governor, in response to the SFI’s actions, accused the state government of sheltering those who attacked him and penalising those who protested against the Chief Minister. These ongoing verbal exchanges have fueled a heated debate around the issue of appointments made by the Governor to the senate of several universities in the state.

Legal Consequences and Public Reaction

Following the incident, the police registered a case against members of the SFI, including the state president, K Anushree, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including unlawful assembly and rioting. Charges were brought against ten SFI members involved in the effigy burning protest. Despite these legal repercussions and the criticism from ABVP leaders, the SFI continues to maintain its stand against the Governor’s actions, arguing that the ‘saffronisation’ of higher education is a cause worth protesting for.