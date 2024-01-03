Kerala’s Political Tension Peaks: Chief Minister Excludes Governor from Christmas-New Year Lunch

Political tensions in Kerala have reached a boiling point as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the unprecedented step of excluding Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the traditional Christmas-New Year luncheon. This annual event, a cornerstone of Kerala’s political calendar, gathers a broad spectrum of attendees from state ministers to prominent figures, solidifying its significance.

Christmas-New Year Lunch: A Political Statement

This year, the luncheon has taken on a new dimension as a symbol of the widening rift between Vijayan and Khan. The Congress-led Opposition, despite their invitation, elected to boycott the event in a collective protest against Vijayan’s leadership style, further fueling the political fire.

A Public Display of Discord

The public sparring between Khan and Vijayan has been escalating, with both leaders openly criticizing each other. The strain in their relationship was starkly evident during a recent official engagement where they did not extend customary courtesies, marking a low point in Kerala’s political decorum. Vijayan’s presence at the swearing-in of two new ministers at Khan’s residence, devoid of the typical pleasantries, was a telling sign of the deep divide.

The Wider Political Landscape

This discord is symptomatic of the broader political unrest in Kerala. With the BJP targeting the Christian demographic, the Congress and CPM decrying the BJP’s tactics, and the Governor’s controversial nominations of ABVP members to university senates inciting protests, the rifts within alliances are becoming more apparent. Allegations of a collapsing constitutional machinery and a looming financial crisis, coupled with contentious appointments, are stirring up Kerala’s political waters.