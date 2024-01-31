Kerala's IUML MPs Secure Reduced Hajj Airfares from Ministry of Minority Affairs

Members of Parliament from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), namely E T Muhammed Basheer, M P Abdussamad Samadani, and P V Abdul Wahab, have successfully obtained a commitment from the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the reduction of ticket rates for Haj pilgrims boarding from Karipur International Airport in Kerala.

Hajj Pilgrims: The Issue of Disparity in Airfare Rates

The MPs met with the Minister for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, and raised the issue of significant disparity in air ticket rates for Haj pilgrims at different embarkation points across Kerala, specifically Karipur, Kannur, and Kochi. The MPs conveyed their concerns over the exploitation of pilgrims due to these inflated ticket rates, and stressed the need for intervention to resolve the issue.

Government's Response to the Fare Discrepancies

In response to this issue, the Ministry's office assured that Smriti Irani would personally involve herself in the matter to address the fare differences. This commitment by the Ministry and the direct involvement of the Minister is a significant step towards addressing the concerns of the Hajj pilgrims.

Protests Against Fare Differences

The fare differences for Hajj pilgrims have not gone unnoticed by the public. The Malappuram district committee of the Muslim Youth League staged a protest in front of the Karipur Airport, highlighting the issue and demanding a resolution. The confirmation of reduced ticket rates is indeed a victory for the protestors and a relief for the pilgrims affected by this disparity.