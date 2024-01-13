Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary

Rahul Mamkoottahil, the incarcerated president of Kerala Youth Congress, has dispatched a legal notice to M. V. Govindan, the CPI(M) state secretary. Mamkoottahil demands both an apology and Rs 1 crore as damages. This development comes in the wake of Govindan’s allegation that Mamkoottahil procured bail by presenting a counterfeit medical certificate.

Arrest and Alleged Bail Manipulation

Mamkoottahil was apprehended at his residence in Pathanamthitta district in relation to his involvement in the Youth Congress’ Secretariat march. This demonstration culminated in violence in December 2023. Subsequently, Mamkoottahil was presented in court where he sought bail citing a medical condition. However, following a court-mandated medical examination, he was pronounced fit and consequently detained.

Legal Notice in Response to Accusations

In response to Govindan’s claim of a fraudulent medical certificate, Mamkoottahil issued the notice. The notice stipulates that Govindan should apologize within a week. Failure to do so would warrant Rs 1 crore in damages, according to Mamkoottahil.

V. D. Satheesan Accuses Pinarayi Vijayan Government

V. D. Satheesan, the opposition leader, has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of manipulating circumstances to obstruct Mamkoottahil’s bail. This includes allegedly influencing a medical officer to issue a fitness certificate. Satheesan has pledged to confront this perceived injustice, with the notice to Govindan representing the initial step in their counteraction.