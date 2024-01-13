en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary

Rahul Mamkoottahil, the incarcerated president of Kerala Youth Congress, has dispatched a legal notice to M. V. Govindan, the CPI(M) state secretary. Mamkoottahil demands both an apology and Rs 1 crore as damages. This development comes in the wake of Govindan’s allegation that Mamkoottahil procured bail by presenting a counterfeit medical certificate.

Arrest and Alleged Bail Manipulation

Mamkoottahil was apprehended at his residence in Pathanamthitta district in relation to his involvement in the Youth Congress’ Secretariat march. This demonstration culminated in violence in December 2023. Subsequently, Mamkoottahil was presented in court where he sought bail citing a medical condition. However, following a court-mandated medical examination, he was pronounced fit and consequently detained.

Legal Notice in Response to Accusations

In response to Govindan’s claim of a fraudulent medical certificate, Mamkoottahil issued the notice. The notice stipulates that Govindan should apologize within a week. Failure to do so would warrant Rs 1 crore in damages, according to Mamkoottahil.

V. D. Satheesan Accuses Pinarayi Vijayan Government

V. D. Satheesan, the opposition leader, has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of manipulating circumstances to obstruct Mamkoottahil’s bail. This includes allegedly influencing a medical officer to issue a fitness certificate. Satheesan has pledged to confront this perceived injustice, with the notice to Govindan representing the initial step in their counteraction.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
39 seconds ago
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
In a significant shake-up within the political landscape of Assam, Apurba Kr Bhattacharya, the general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), submitted his resignation on Saturday. The unexpected exit has sent ripples across the state party unit, marking an end to Bhattacharya’s journey with the Congress since his initiation in 2013. Discontent Brews
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
M K Stalin Debunks Rumors of Son's Deputy Chief Ministerial Appointment
4 mins ago
M K Stalin Debunks Rumors of Son's Deputy Chief Ministerial Appointment
Himachal Pradesh Government to Scrap 15-Year-Old Vehicles, Paves Way for Electric Transition
4 mins ago
Himachal Pradesh Government to Scrap 15-Year-Old Vehicles, Paves Way for Electric Transition
RDC Concrete Plans IPO in January 2025 Amid Expansion Plans
2 mins ago
RDC Concrete Plans IPO in January 2025 Amid Expansion Plans
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
3 mins ago
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
Mukesh Ambani's Wholesome 'Mukesh Kaka' Moment Goes Viral at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
4 mins ago
Mukesh Ambani's Wholesome 'Mukesh Kaka' Moment Goes Viral at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
20 seconds
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
29 seconds
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
39 seconds
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
40 seconds
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
52 seconds
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
1 min
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
1 min
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
3 mins
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
3 mins
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
47 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app