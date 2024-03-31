Kerala Political Rivalry Unchanged: Satheesan Highlights Congress-CPI M Strain Despite INDIA Bloc Alliance

In a revealing interview with The Hindu, V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, delineated the enduring political rivalry and historical animosity between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI M], despite their alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level. Satheesan expounded on the Congress's refusal to align with the CPI M in Kerala, citing a history of violence and the loss of Congress workers' lives as major deterrents, alongside discussing allegations of a covert CPI M-BJP alliance in the state.

Advertisment

Unwavering Antipathy and Political Stalemate

Satheesan emphasized the visceral antipathy between Congress activists and the CPI M, rooted in a history of violence, with at least 50 Congress workers allegedly killed by the CPI M in North Kerala. Despite temporary agreements on issues like the Palestine question and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the state level, Satheesan clarified that these did not signify a united political front, especially in the context of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. The bitter history and mutual distrust have cemented a political stalemate, with no chance of a coalition in Kerala's highly polarized political landscape.

Accusations of a Covert CPI M-BJP Nexus

Advertisment

The interview also shed light on the Congress's allegations against the CPI M of harboring a covert understanding with the BJP, pointing to cases like the SNC-Lavalin scandal and the gold smuggling case, where investigations have seemingly hit dead ends. Satheesan argued that these instances provide irrefutable evidence of a clandestine concord between the CPI M and the BJP, further complicating the political dynamics in Kerala. The Opposition Leader's narrative suggests a strategic collusion aimed at weakening Congress's electoral chances, undermining the CPI M's public denouncements of the BJP.

Electoral Strategies and Future Implications

Looking ahead, Satheesan speculated on the potential for tactical voting between the CPI M and the BJP to disadvantage the Congress in specific constituencies, a strategy that could reshape the electoral battle in Kerala. He highlighted endorsements by LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan of BJP candidates as indicative of the underlying electoral strategies at play. The interview concluded with Satheesan reiterating the need for transparency, accountability, and a principled stand against both the CPI M and the BJP to navigate the complex political terrain of Kerala.

The insights from V.D. Satheesan's interview with The Hindu underscore the intricate and contentious political dynamics in Kerala, where historical rivalries and accusations of covert alliances complicate the path to political unity and effective governance. As Kerala gears up for pivotal elections, the stakes are high, with the Congress striving to overcome its challenges in a landscape marked by deep-seated animosities and strategic political maneuvering.