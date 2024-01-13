en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe

In an unfolding political storm, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has initiated an in-depth investigation into alleged irregular financial transactions between a private minerals company and an IT firm owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena. This probe has sparked a whirlwind of controversy in the state’s political sphere, with the Congress party demanding explanations from the CPI(M), Kerala’s ruling party, and the state’s Industries Department.

The Provocation for Probe

The probe was prompted after a joint director at the Office of the Director General of Corporate Affairs deemed the responses to a notice under Section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013, unsatisfactory. The controversial transactions under scrutiny are reported payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd to Veena’s IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, during the period 2017-2020 for consultancy and software support services. However, allegations suggest that no services were rendered, linking the payments to Veena’s connection to the Chief Minister.

Political Repercussions

Leading the charge for accountability is Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has previously levelled accusations against the Chief Minister and his daughter. Kuzhalnadan has questioned the CPI(M) state secretariat’s defense of Exalogic Solutions’ transactions as transparent and called on P Rajeev, state Industries Minister and representative of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDCL) involved in the issue, to clarify the situation. Kuzhalnadan also queried the perspective of Veena’s husband and Public Works Department Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on the ongoing investigation.

Defending Against Defamation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan has dismissed these allegations as attempts to defame him. Last October, in a move that escalated the controversy, Kuzhalnadan filed a complaint with the state Vigilance Director seeking a corruption probe into Exalogic Solutions. As the investigation continues, the political landscape in Kerala remains tense, with further responses from the implicated parties eagerly awaited by the public.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
7 seconds ago
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
In a thrilling match at the Kalinga Stadium, FC Goa managed to clinch a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Super Cup. The Goan team’s striking performance was majorly attributed to the stellar contributions of Carl McHugh, Noah Sadaoui, and Carlos Martinez. Goa’s Impressive Run With this win, FC Goa continues its
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Pure Punjabi: Blending Indian Cuisine with Somerset Culture
54 seconds ago
Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Pure Punjabi: Blending Indian Cuisine with Somerset Culture
Engineering Student Placement Rate in India Hits Five-Year High
1 min ago
Engineering Student Placement Rate in India Hits Five-Year High
Anbariv to Make Directorial Debut with Kamal Haasan's 237th Film
19 seconds ago
Anbariv to Make Directorial Debut with Kamal Haasan's 237th Film
Indian Navy Bids Farewell to Three Polnocny Class Ships
26 seconds ago
Indian Navy Bids Farewell to Three Polnocny Class Ships
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
53 seconds ago
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
Latest Headlines
World News
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
7 seconds
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
7 seconds
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
19 seconds
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
29 seconds
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
53 seconds
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
1 min
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers
2 mins
Kivioli Adventure Center: A Winter Wonderland for New Skiers
Senator Lankford's Innovative Approach to Bipartisan Immigration Deal
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Innovative Approach to Bipartisan Immigration Deal
U.S. Raises Concerns over China's Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting
3 mins
U.S. Raises Concerns over China's Human Rights Abuses in High-Level Meeting
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
41 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
48 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app