Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe

In an unfolding political storm, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has initiated an in-depth investigation into alleged irregular financial transactions between a private minerals company and an IT firm owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena. This probe has sparked a whirlwind of controversy in the state’s political sphere, with the Congress party demanding explanations from the CPI(M), Kerala’s ruling party, and the state’s Industries Department.

The Provocation for Probe

The probe was prompted after a joint director at the Office of the Director General of Corporate Affairs deemed the responses to a notice under Section 206 of the Companies Act, 2013, unsatisfactory. The controversial transactions under scrutiny are reported payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd to Veena’s IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, during the period 2017-2020 for consultancy and software support services. However, allegations suggest that no services were rendered, linking the payments to Veena’s connection to the Chief Minister.

Political Repercussions

Leading the charge for accountability is Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has previously levelled accusations against the Chief Minister and his daughter. Kuzhalnadan has questioned the CPI(M) state secretariat’s defense of Exalogic Solutions’ transactions as transparent and called on P Rajeev, state Industries Minister and representative of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDCL) involved in the issue, to clarify the situation. Kuzhalnadan also queried the perspective of Veena’s husband and Public Works Department Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on the ongoing investigation.

Defending Against Defamation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan has dismissed these allegations as attempts to defame him. Last October, in a move that escalated the controversy, Kuzhalnadan filed a complaint with the state Vigilance Director seeking a corruption probe into Exalogic Solutions. As the investigation continues, the political landscape in Kerala remains tense, with further responses from the implicated parties eagerly awaited by the public.