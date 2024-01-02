en English
India

Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST


In an unprecedented episode in the history of Kerala law enforcement, a young driver’s new pair of shoes became the unlikely center of a security protocol. The incident unfolded at a nondescript location, Karuvattekkurissu in Mulanthuruthy, where Paul (name changed for protection) and his friend halted their journey momentarily. Their inadvertent stopover coincided with the imminent passage of the Navakerala Sadas bus, a state-run vehicle ferrying the Chief Minister and his cabinet members.

The Cause for Concern

Upon noticing the duo’s footwear, the police force decided to seize it temporarily. This action was not a whimsical decision, but a tactical response rooted in recent unrest. Last month, the same bus was the target of a protest where agitated activists resorted to throwing shoes at the vehicle. The police, mindful of the potential for a similar occurrence, made the decision to confiscate Paul’s footwear.

Preventive Measures and Repercussions

The confiscation served as a precautionary measure to counter potential protest activities. The previous incident at Odakkali had resulted in severe legal implications for the activists involved, including non-bailable charges. These charges were later dismissed by a magistrate court, but the incident had set a warning precedent. The apprehension of Paul’s shoes was a clear indication of the police’s intention to prevent any similar disruptions.

A Safe Passage and Return of the Footwear

With the footwear safely in their possession, the police ensured a trouble-free passage for the bus through the area. After the successful transit of the Chief Minister and his team, the footwear was returned to Paul. However, the exact police station that carried out the seizure has not been identified. Despite the return of his shoes, Paul remains apprehensive about potential repercussions, marking a notable incident in the perceived conflict between security measures and personal liberties.

India Law Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

