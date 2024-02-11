Premachandran's Lunch with PM Modi Fuels Allegations of Political Collusion

In a surprising turn of events, NK Premachandran, a Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) MP from Kollam, found himself in the eye of a political storm. His simple act of accepting an invitation for lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew criticism from the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). However, he received unequivocal support from the Congress leadership in Kerala.

NK Premachandran's luncheon meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held in the Parliament, sparked allegations from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of a silent electoral understanding between the BJP and the Congress-led UDF in Kerala. The LDF insinuated that this meeting could result in tactical voting by BJP workers in favor of the UDF candidate in Kollam.

However, the UDF, including Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan, dismissed these allegations. They supported Premachandran, stating that he had merely followed protocol by accepting the Prime Minister's invitation. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also weighed in on the situation, denying any collusion between the CPI(M) and BJP.

Congress Leadership Rallies Behind Premachandran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the assembly VD Satheesan defended Premachandran. They stated that there was nothing wrong in accepting the invitation extended by the prime minister. They accused the Marxist party of creating controversies as they had nothing else to say.

Senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan also extended his support to Premachandran. He praised the RSP MP, stating that he is one of the best parliamentarians in the country and a popular MP in Kollam. Muraleedharan also added that he would have accepted a similar invitation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Critics and Their Critiques

The critics, primarily from the ruling CPI(M), argued that Premachandran's meeting with Modi signaled a tacit understanding between the UDF and the BJP. They accused the Congress-led UDF of trying to gain political mileage through this association.

However, the Congress leadership stood firm in their defense of Premachandran. They accused the Marxist party of trying to create communal polarization for political gain. The leaders emphasized that accepting an invitation from the Prime Minister's Office is a matter of courtesy and protocol, not a political statement.