India

Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops

On the heels of a heated controversy, Kerala’s Minister for Culture and Fisheries, Saji Cherian, issued an apology for his contentious remarks about Christian Bishops who attended a luncheon with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister faced widespread criticism from Christian leaders, the Opposition, and the public, prompting him to retract his statement and apologize, particularly for the parts that caused hurt.

Storm in a Teacup: An Unexpected Backlash

Cherian’s comments, particularly his phrase “after having cake and wine, they forgot everything”, in reference to the Bishops allegedly forgetting critical issues such as those concerning Manipur after the meeting, ignited a firestorm of backlash. The Kerala State Bishops Council responded by declaring non-cooperation with the state government until the Minister apologized, further escalating the situation.

A Controversial Track Record

The incident marks another chapter in Cherian’s history of contentious statements. He was once forced to resign over comments on the Constitution, but was later reinstated after the Kerala High Court dismissed pleas for his dismissal as a legislator. Despite the controversy, Cherian maintains his advocacy for minority communities, recognizing the need for their concerns to be addressed while acknowledging the inappropriateness of his comments about cake and wine.

After the Apology: A Dinner with the Chief Minister

Following the apology, attention turned to a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speculation was high about the participation of Christian leaders in the wake of the recent controversy. This ongoing situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between politics, religion, and public sentiment in India’s diverse and vibrant socio-political landscape.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

