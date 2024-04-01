Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Mainstream Parties Dominate, CPI(M) Aims High Amid Strategic Shifts

Mainstream political forces in Kerala are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, taking strategic steps to ensure dominance. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], aiming to bolster its national presence and influence within the INDIA bloc, is contesting 15 out of 20 seats, a move reflecting an ambition beyond state politics.

Strategic Alliances and Objective Shifts

In an effort to maintain its status and expand its influence, CPI(M) has made significant adjustments in its seat allocation strategy, focusing on securing a substantial number of MPs. This strategic shift includes not allocating seats to several of its partners, causing discontent among allies. Moreover, in a notable change, CPI(M)-backed Independents are now contesting on the party symbol, indicating a tactical move to consolidate votes under the party's banner. This approach contrasts starkly with past elections where the party displayed more flexibility in seat-sharing with allies.

Electoral Dynamics and Vote Shares

Both of Kerala's dominant fronts, the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, have faced challenges in surpassing a 30% vote share individually in the last three Assembly elections. The BJP's rising vote share, attributed to the Narendra Modi wave, and strategic seat allocation among partners have been significant factors. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections, influenced by the Sabarimala protests and the Rahul Gandhi factor, saw a notable shift in vote shares, with the Congress making significant gains. This evolving electoral landscape underscores the competitive nature of Kerala's politics and the strategic calculations parties must make to secure victory.

Implications for Future Politics

The strategic moves by CPI(M) and the dynamics between Kerala's major political fronts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections offer a glimpse into the evolving political landscape. The focus on increasing MPs, the discontent among allies, and the strategic use of Independents are indicative of a broader shift towards consolidating power and influence. As parties navigate this competitive environment, the outcome of these elections could have far-reaching implications for coalition politics, regional dynamics, and the national political scenario. The strategic recalibrations and their impact on vote shares and alliances will be crucial in shaping the future of Kerala's political landscape.