Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Inflation, Unemployment Key Voter Concerns

As Kerala gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spiraling prices of daily essentials and lack of employment opportunities emerge as pivotal issues influencing voter sentiment. A recent report underscores the state's alarming unemployment rate of 28.7% among the 15-29 age group, significantly higher than the national average. This economic backdrop sets the stage for a fiercely contested election, with political leaders and activists voicing concerns over the potential impact on voter decisions.

Unemployment and Inflation at the Forefront

Statistics from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) paint a bleak picture of India's employment scenario, highlighting a long-term decline in job opportunities. In Kerala, this issue is particularly pronounced, with educated young people facing dwindling employment prospects. Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan and Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob emphasize that both unemployment and the cost of living will be decisive factors in the upcoming polls. Despite government claims, the reality on the ground shows a stagnation in job creation, particularly in sectors like IT, further exacerbating the unemployment crisis.

Price Hikes and Cash Crunch

The rising cost of commodities and services has significantly impacted the daily lives of Kerala's residents. Over the past five years, prices have surged by up to 50% in some cases, leading to a severe cash crunch. Poor families are forced to forgo essentials, including prescription medicines. Veteran consumer activist Dejo Kappen highlights that voters are not just electing Lok Sabha members but signaling their distress over inflation and unemployment. The reduction of subsidies and delays in welfare pension payments have plunged many into financial hardship, making market interventions by the government crucial during festive seasons.

Electoral Implications

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala present a litmus test for both the state and central governments. The electorate's growing disillusionment with the economic situation could significantly sway the outcome. Political leaders, such as V. D. Satheesan, stress the importance of addressing these issues head-on, suggesting that the elections will serve as a referendum on unemployment and inflation. As the state prepares to vote, the focus remains sharply on how these economic challenges will shape the political landscape in Kerala.