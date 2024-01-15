en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Kerala High Court Questions Opposition Leader’s Motives in KFON Project PIL

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Kerala High Court Questions Opposition Leader’s Motives in KFON Project PIL

The Kerala High Court has raised concerns over the motives behind a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by opposition leader V D Satheesan regarding the alleged corruption in the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project. The litigation comes under the spotlight five years after the tender was issued, casting a shadow of doubt over the real intent behind the move.

Scrutiny Over KFON Project

Initiated in 2019, the KFON project finds itself under intense scrutiny due to allegations surrounding the tender process. Accusations suggest that the tenders for the project were unfairly awarded to benamis, proxies of influential individuals within the government, for personal gain. Such claims have fueled a political storm in the state, pushing the project further into controversy.

Questioning the Timing of the PIL

The High Court expressed skepticism about the timing of the PIL, considering it comes half a decade after the tender was issued. The court questioned whether the litigation was genuinely in the public interest or merely a publicity stunt. In a move to ensure transparency, the court has sought the defendant’s stance on the issue and awaits the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report before proceeding with the plea.

Call for a CBI Probe

Satheesan has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. He alleges improper conduct in the tender issuance where a company with close ties to power was unfairly given the contract, which was then outsourced to another firm. The opposition leader’s demand for a CBI probe has added a new dimension to the ongoing controversy, escalating tensions and reinforcing the need for an impartial investigation.

0
Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
In a significant development in Ghana’s Parliament, the impending exit of several seasoned members, including Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has sparked concerns. Deputy Whip of the Minority, Ahmed Ibrahim, has raised his voice over the looming loss of ‘institutional memory and capacity’ that these experienced legislators, fondly referred to as ‘old hands,’ bring to the
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
3 mins ago
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Violent Encounter Outside Lincolnshire Pub Leaves Man Seriously Injured
4 mins ago
Violent Encounter Outside Lincolnshire Pub Leaves Man Seriously Injured
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
3 mins ago
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Strict Enforcement in Grimsby: Over 9,500 Fines Issued in 2023
3 mins ago
Strict Enforcement in Grimsby: Over 9,500 Fines Issued in 2023
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
3 mins ago
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
3 mins
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
3 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
3 mins
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
3 mins
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
3 mins
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
3 mins
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
3 mins
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
3 mins
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
3 mins
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
6 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
35 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app