Kerala Government Spends Rs 10 Crore on Onam Celebrations Amid Financial Crisis

In a recent revelation, the Kerala government has reportedly spent a staggering Rs 10 crore on last year’s Onam celebrations, in the face of an intense financial crisis.

The details of this expenditure surfaced following a Right to Information (RTI) plea, leading the Tourism Department to disclose the financials.

The sizable sum was primarily expended on electrical decorations and the lavish Onam feast arranged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A total of Rs 3.20 crore was channelled towards district-level celebrations, and an additional Rs 2.79 crore was employed for electrical decorations in the state capital as part of the week-long Onam celebrations.