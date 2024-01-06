en English
India

Kerala Government Spends Rs 10 Crore on Onam Celebrations Amid Financial Crisis

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Kerala Government Spends Rs 10 Crore on Onam Celebrations Amid Financial Crisis

In a recent revelation, the Kerala government has reportedly spent a staggering Rs 10 crore on last year’s Onam celebrations, in the face of an intense financial crisis.

The details of this expenditure surfaced following a Right to Information (RTI) plea, leading the Tourism Department to disclose the financials.

The sizable sum was primarily expended on electrical decorations and the lavish Onam feast arranged by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A total of Rs 3.20 crore was channelled towards district-level celebrations, and an additional Rs 2.79 crore was employed for electrical decorations in the state capital as part of the week-long Onam celebrations.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

