Kerala Government Affirms Intent to Raise Social Security Pension amidst Opposition Criticism

The Kerala Assembly recently witnessed a contentious debate over social security pensions. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal addressed the government's commitment to increase pensions from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,500, contingent on the Union government restoring the central allocation of Rs 57,400 crore to the state. This increase was a promise in the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) election manifesto.

Opposition's Allegations and Government's Response

The Minister's statement came as a response to an adjournment motion notice by the opposition highlighting the predicament of 48 lakh beneficiaries who hadn't received pension assistance for the past five months. Balagopal stressed that the second Pinarayi Vijayan government has distributed Rs 23,958 crore in social security pensions over the last two and a half years and aims to increase the pension amount further.

Refuting the opposition's allegations linking the non-payment of pensions to the suicide of a 77-year-old differently-abled man in Kozhikode, Balagopal asserted that the man had received his pension last in December and had other income sources. He also pointed out that the central government's role in the pension funding delay.

Opposition's Protest and Boycott

The opposition, led by V.D. Satheesan, criticized the government for not prioritizing the payment of pension dues and pursuing extravagant activities like the Nava Kerala Sadass programme. The Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) protested the non-payment of pensions and boycotted Assembly proceedings after their request for adjournment motion was dismissed.

Finance Minister's Call for Joint Protest

Beyond just defending his government, Balagopal suggested a joint protest in New Delhi to voice shared grievances over the central allocation of funds. He accused the Centre of causing challenges in increasing the pension amount, thereby shifting the blame and calling for united action.