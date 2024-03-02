Kerala Embraces PPP Model for Affordable Housing, Minister K. Rajan Highlights Sustainable Construction

Addressing the urgent need for affordable and sustainable housing, Kerala's Minister for Revenue and Housing, K. Rajan, emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships (PPP) in overcoming this challenge. Speaking at a recent workshop titled 'Empowering Kerala: Infrastructure financing and the road to affordable and sustainable housing,' organized by the Housing department in collaboration with the Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), Rajan shed light on innovative financing and construction methods designed to make housing more accessible to the middle-income group, especially in urban areas.

Subsidy Schemes and Sustainable Methods

During the workshop, the minister detailed a loan-linked subsidy program beneficial for individuals with an annual income of up to ₹12 lakh, providing them with a subsidy of 25% of the construction cost or ₹3 lakh, whichever is lower. He urged stakeholders to adopt sustainable construction techniques such as pre-casting and focus on energy efficiency to reduce overall costs and environmental impact. Furthermore, Rajan highlighted the government's initiative to establish retirement homes equipped with amenities like libraries to address the needs of the elderly, a move aimed at providing affordable yet quality living spaces.

Addressing Urban-Rural Disparity

Principal Secretary (Revenue and Housing) Tinku Biswal echoed the minister's sentiments, pointing out the minimal urban-rural disparity in Kerala. This unique demographic scenario underscores the need for innovative housing solutions that cater to the burgeoning housing demand among the urban middle class. The workshop also featured a presentation on a proposed high-rise project at Marine Drive, which promises to offer both residential units and commercial spaces, thereby addressing the dual needs of accommodation and economic activity within urban settings.

Innovative Construction Techniques

Representatives from the National Building Construction Corporation introduced various sustainable construction methods suitable for Kerala's climate and topography. Among these, the glass fibre reinforced gypsum method stands out for low-rise buildings, while the monolithic method, offering greater seismic resistance, is recommended for taller structures. These methods not only offer durability but also ensure time and space efficiency, which is crucial for densely populated urban areas. Participants at the workshop discussed financing policies for housing schemes aimed at the middle-income group, highlighting the government's commitment to making housing both accessible and sustainable.

Kerala's approach to housing, as discussed in the workshop, is a testament to the state's proactive measures in addressing the challenges of urbanization and demographic shifts. By focusing on PPP models, sustainable construction, and innovative financing, Kerala sets a precedent for other states grappling with similar issues. The emphasis on affordability and sustainability reflects a holistic understanding of housing as a key component of social infrastructure, essential for the well-being of its citizens. As Kerala moves forward with these initiatives, the outcomes of these efforts will likely serve as valuable lessons for comprehensive urban planning and development across India.