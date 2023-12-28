en English
India

Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:36 am EST
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration

The Congress unit in Kerala finds itself in a quandary over its decision to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. With the event being a potential flashpoint of national political controversy, it appears that the party is torn between the risk of alienating minority votes and the fear of being seen as endorsing a specific religious ideology. The decision to boycott the event by some members of the party underlines the internal differences and strategic discord within the group, especially on matters that intertwine with religion and politics.

Political Dilemma Over Religious Event

The invitation to the ceremony has stirred up a storm within the Congress, with some members of the party expressing concerns about the potential political gains for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There is a growing worry within the party about the risk of losing valuable political capital in terms of minority appeal, particularly in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key ally of the Congress, has warned the party against playing into the hands of the BJP.

Inter-Party Discord and External Criticism

Adding to the internal disquiet, the decision of Janata Dal (S) president Deve Gowda to attend the event has put the Congress’s state unit in a challenging position. It has also led to sharp criticism of the Left Democratic Front for supporting a BJP ally. Similarly, influential Muslim organizations feel that left parties have enhanced their secular credentials by declining the temple trust’s invitation, thereby setting a precedent that the Congress is expected to follow.

A Balancing Act Between Secularism and Religious Sentiments

The Kerala Congress and several left parties have decided to boycott the event, criticizing the BJP-led Centre for transforming the event into a state-sponsored affair. This move, however, is not without its detractors. Key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, may also decide to skip the event, fueling the controversy. The situation underscores the challenges faced by political parties in India in balancing secular values with religious sentiments.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

