Kerala Challenges Union's Control Over Borrowing Powers: A Battle for Fiscal Autonomy

In a bold move, the Kerala government has challenged the Union's control over its borrowing powers in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court. The document argues that the Union's justification to regulate Kerala's borrowings is unfounded and unjust, sparking a heated debate on fiscal autonomy and federalism.

Advertisment

A Disproportionate Burden

According to the affidavit, the Union Government holds around 60% of India's total debt, with all states accounting for the remaining 40%. Kerala's share is a mere 1.7% to 1.75% of the combined debt for the years 2019-2023. The state government asserts that the notion that Kerala's borrowing could destabilize the economy is an exaggeration.

Kerala criticizes the central government's fiscal management, claiming it has a more significant impact on the national economy and states' financial availability. The state government also highlights that its credit rating, and that of its State Owned Enterprises (SoEs), is negatively influenced by the Union's poor global credit rating.

Advertisment

Unconstitutional Interference?

The affidavit accuses the Union of having a poor record in managing its debt, insisting that the central government's interference in public finance management is unconstitutional. It argues that the Union's borrowing far exceeds the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The Centre, through the Attorney General, responded by stating that Kerala's financial health is poor and that its fiscal structure has multiple flaws. The Attorney General argues that state debt affects the country's credit rating and that a default by any state could threaten India's financial stability.

Advertisment

A Fight for Fiscal Autonomy

The Centre's affidavit was in response to a suit filed by the Kerala government, which claims that the central government's interference hinders the state's fiscal autonomy as enshrined in the Constitution. The matter is scheduled for further hearing in the Supreme Court on February 13.

As the Kerala government stands firm in its stance against the Union's borrowing control, the implications of this confrontation extend far beyond the state's borders. This dispute could potentially reshape the financial dynamics between the Centre and the states, setting a precedent for fiscal federalism in India.

In the face of the Union's argument that state debt affects the country's credit rating, Kerala maintains that the Union's borrowing disproportionately burdens the states. The affidavit underscores the need for a fair and balanced approach to public finance management, one that respects the fiscal autonomy of the states while ensuring the overall financial stability of the nation.

As this legal battle unfolds, all eyes will be on the Supreme Court, where the delicate balance of power between the Union and the states hangs in the balance. The outcome of this case could redefine the financial landscape of India, with far-reaching consequences for generations to come.