Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution to Amend Wildlife Protection Act Amid Rising Man-Animal Conflicts

In a bid to address the escalating man-animal conflict in the state, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Central Government to amend the Wildlife Protection Act. The resolution, moved by Minister AK Saseendran, seeks to empower Chief Forest Conservators to take immediate action in case of animal attacks and classify wild boars as vermin.

A Resolution Born of Necessity

The resolution comes in the wake of increasing incidents of animal attacks in the state, including a recent case where a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Wayanad district. The Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the resolution, aiming to prevent such instances that have claimed many lives and resulted in major property and crop loss.

Proposed Amendments and Opposition

The resolution proposes amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act to allow for better control and regulation of wild animals causing trouble to the public. Despite opposition suggestions for compensation, the resolution focused on empowering forest officials to take immediate action in case of animal attacks and classifying wild boars as vermin.

However, the resolution was met with criticism from Union Minister V Muraleedharan. He accused the state government of blaming the central government for its failures in governance and questioned the use of taxpayer money for such resolutions.

A Political Tug of War

Muraleedharan suggested that the Congress and the UDF were aligning with the CPM, using Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a scapegoat for their own failures. He stated that the state government lacked the authority to pass such a resolution and criticized the move.

As the state grapples with the increasing man-animal conflict, the resolution and the ensuing political debate highlight the urgent need for effective measures to address this issue. With lives and livelihoods at stake, it remains to be seen how the Central Government will respond to Kerala's plea for amending wildlife protection laws.

Key Points:

The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the Central Government to amend the Wildlife Protection Act due to increasing man-animal conflicts.

The resolution seeks to empower Chief Forest Conservators and classify wild boars as vermin to prevent further loss of life and property.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan criticized the resolution, accusing the state government of blaming the central government for its governance failures.

The resolution comes in response to increasing incidents of animal attacks in Kerala, including a recent case of a man being trampled to death by a wild elephant.

