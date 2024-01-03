en English
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi’s Visit in Focus

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Kerala: A Day of Significant Events with PM Modi's Visit in Focus

The Indian state of Kerala is bracing for a day of significant events, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit being the most anticipated. The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a mass gathering at the ‘Sthreesakthi Modikkoppam’ (Empower Women with Modi) women’s meeting in Thrissur this evening, an event organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The function has been arranged to congratulate the Prime Minister for successfully passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Modi’s Visit: A Political Milestone

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kerala is a significant political moment as the BJP gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting at Thrissur is expected to draw around two lakh women from various sections of society, making it a massive event. The BJP has also organized various cultural programs to coincide with the Prime Minister’s visit, further amplifying the significance of this event.

Modi’s address at the ‘Sthreesakthi Modikkoppam’ is viewed as the official launch of the BJP’s poll campaign in Kerala. The state leadership of the BJP has indicated that more national leaders are expected to visit Kerala in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, pointing towards the party’s intent to make substantial political inroads in the state.

Other Events of the Day

While the Prime Minister’s visit is the highlight, it is not the only significant event scheduled for the day. The Kerala Cabinet is set to convene today, with the expectation of setting the date for the upcoming Assembly session. The Kerala High Court is also slated to hear a petition filed by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sanghom, which calls for a law against harmful practices such as sorcery and black magic.

Furthermore, Amarjeet Kaur, the National General Secretary of the All-India Trade Union Congress, is set to inaugurate the delegates’ meeting at the State conference of the trade union in Kochi. In response to a request from local fishers for a scientific investigation into a fire incident at the Chaliyam fish landing centre in Kozhikode, a forensic team is also preparing to collect evidence.

The Impact of Today’s Events

Today’s events in Kerala are expected to have far-reaching impacts, from the political to the legal and societal spheres. Prime Minister Modi’s visit is set to shape the political landscape ahead of the upcoming elections, while the decision of the Kerala Cabinet could set the stage for critical legislative actions. The petition being heard by the Kerala High Court could spark legal reforms, and the forensic investigation could potentially lead to safety improvements at local fish landing centres. These events underline the dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the day in Kerala.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

