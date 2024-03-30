Kenya's Ruto Appoints Sumbeiywo, Guyo to Spearhead South Sudan Peace Talks Ahead of Elections

Kenyan President William Ruto has named former Army Commander Lazarus Sumbeiywo as the Chief Mediator for the South Sudan Mediation Peace Process, following a request from President Salva Kiir of South Sudan. Additionally, Ambassador Mohammed Ali Guyo has been appointed as the Assistant Mediator. President Ruto stated that with South Sudan's elections scheduled for December this year, President Kiir sought assistance in facilitating talks in Nairobi with various opposition groups, religious entities, and civil society. These discussions aim to foster consensus and peace in preparation for the elections.

Experienced Leadership for Peace

Sumbeiywo was chosen for his extensive experience in the South Sudan peace process, particularly his role in negotiating and signing the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005. President Ruto has entrusted him with leading the mediation efforts from 01 April, 2024, to 30 June, 2025, overseeing day-to-day operations and facilitating negotiations among involved parties to ensure peace and political stability.

Strategic Diplomacy and Mediation

Both Sumbeiywo and Guyo bring a wealth of experience and diplomatic acumen to the table, with the former having a proven track record in peace negotiations and the latter being a seasoned diplomat. Their appointments have been well-received by various stakeholders, who view their involvement as a positive step towards achieving lasting peace in South Sudan ahead of the critical electoral period.

Challenges and Expectations

Despite the optimism surrounding the appointments, Sumbeiywo and Guyo face significant challenges, including bridging the gap between the South Sudanese government and opposition groups, some of which have expressed skepticism about the mediation process. Their success will depend on their ability to foster dialogue, build trust among the parties, and navigate the complex political landscape of South Sudan.

This initiative by President Ruto not only underscores Kenya's commitment to regional stability but also places Sumbeiywo and Guyo at the heart of efforts to ensure a peaceful and democratic transition in South Sudan. As they embark on this critical mission, the international community watches with keen interest, hopeful for a breakthrough that will usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for the people of South Sudan.