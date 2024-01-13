en English
Economy

Kenya’s President Criticizes Judiciary Amid Controversy Over Affordable Housing Project

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
Kenya's President Criticizes Judiciary Amid Controversy Over Affordable Housing Project

President William Ruto of Kenya and his allies have ignited controversy by launching a vigorous critique against the Judiciary. The President has accused the Judiciary of tampering with his administration’s initiatives, particularly the affordable housing project – a key undertaking aimed at job creation.

Judiciary Accused of Interference

During public engagements in Nakuru County, President Ruto called out certain individuals for allegedly bribing the Judiciary to obstruct opportunities for the country’s youth. The President was vocal in his commitment to combat corruption and implored the Judiciary to refrain from meddling with his government’s projects.

Government’s Stance on Economic Stability

Amid the controversy, President Ruto highlighted the government’s efforts towards stabilizing the economy by reducing debt repayments and lessening tax burdens. He further emphasized his administration’s focus on promoting industrial growth in alignment with Kenya’s GDP.

Support and Criticism for President Ruto’s Remarks

President Ruto’s statements drew support from allies such as Governor Susan Kihika of Nakuru and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who underscored the detrimental impact of alleged judicial corruption on governance. However, the President’s remarks also sparked a backlash from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK). The LSK, along with other Commonwealth law associations, denounced President Ruto’s attacks on the Judiciary, warning that such moves could erode confidence in the courts. They urged the government and public authorities of Kenya to respect the rule of law and comply with court orders.

Falling Out Between the Executive and Judiciary

In response to the President’s allegations, the LSK organized a peaceful protest to show solidarity with the Judiciary and request the President to retract his statements. Chief Justice Martha Koome also defended the Judiciary, expressing concern over the undue scrutiny faced by judicial officers for court orders perceived to be against the government’s interests. ODM leader Raila Odinga threatened to lead a million-man march in Nairobi to defend the Judiciary, accusing President Ruto’s regime of undermining the courts. The falling out between the Executive and Judiciary marks a significant moment in Kenya’s political landscape.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

