Kenya’s Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto

In a recent interview on ‘SundayLive’ with Vicky Rubadiri, Kenya’s President William Ruto made a profound statement reflecting the country’s recent general elections. He marked this event as a milestone in the nation’s democratic journey, representing Kenya’s political maturity and robust democracy to the world. This signifies the country’s notable shift in political culture, moving beyond the era of ethnic-based politics and voter mobilization along ethnic lines.

Kenya’s Democratic Evolution

President Ruto’s statement highlighted a significant departure from the historical turmoil of election-related violence, implying that such disturbances are a thing of the past. This crucial shift indicates a significant evolution in Kenya’s political landscape, underlining the country’s commitment to peaceful and democratic elections.

Empowerment of the Kenyan People

Ruto underscored the role of the Kenyan people in these elections, asserting that it was the citizens who had the decisive voice in the electoral process, rather than any systemic influences. This empowers the citizens, marking a major departure from past elections where systemic influences often played a significant role.

A Hopeful Future despite Challenges

Meanwhile, Wiper Party leader and Azimio coalition co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka urged Kenyans to remain hopeful in the new year, despite challenges faced in 2023, including deaths during protests and the impact of the El Niño rains. According to the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA), 53 Kenyans died due to police brutality during anti-government demonstrations, and at least 175 people died due to the El Niño rains. Musyoka, however, encouraged Kenyans to maintain a positive outlook towards 2024 and wished them God’s blessings in the new year.