en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Opposition Accuses Ruto’s Government of Dictatorial Tendencies

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST
Kenya’s Opposition Accuses Ruto’s Government of Dictatorial Tendencies

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, spearheaded by opposition leader Raila Odinga, has leveled accusations at President William Ruto’s government for allegedly reverting to dictatorial tendencies. The coalition’s concerns were voiced during the funeral service of late Migori County ODM party Chairperson Phillip Makabongo, where Odinga and his allies expressed their criticism.

A Vocal Opposition

The opposition’s primary critique centered on Ruto’s recent comments against the Judiciary. They argue that the President’s ultimate goal is to undermine this key institution in order to avoid scrutiny of his administration. Raila Odinga voiced his concern that Ruto, whose presidency was legitimized by a Supreme Court judgment after the disputed August 2022 election, is now attacking the same institution.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nominated MP John Mbadi bolstered Odinga’s assertions. Orengo highlighted that President Ruto is not above the law, a sentiment echoed by the opposition. They also called for the arrest and prosecution of South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro following a violent incident in Kisii County.

Plans for the Future

In the wake of their criticisms, the opposition also announced plans to address the high cost of living and heavy taxation affecting their supporters. This move represents a clear strategy to tackle pressing socio-economic issues and further challenge Ruto’s administration.

A Wider Perspective

This dispute comes at a time of growing tension between Kenya’s political factions and raises concerns about the state of democracy in the country. The clash between the judiciary and the executive, as demonstrated by Ruto’s comments, underscores the importance of maintaining separation of powers within the government. With the opposition rallying behind the judiciary, the coming weeks are poised to be a critical period for Kenya’s political landscape.

0
Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
4 mins ago
Kenya's Education Shake-Up: Seamless Transition to Grade 7 and Financial Relief for Parents
In a key move towards educational reform, Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary has confirmed that all students who have undertaken the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will now progress to Grade 7. This decision is a fundamental part of the country’s shift towards the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), a system designed to ensure a smooth
Kenya's Education Shake-Up: Seamless Transition to Grade 7 and Financial Relief for Parents
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
41 mins ago
Single Mother and Designer Scola Imbiti Namunyu Jailed for Cocaine Trafficking
Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body
1 hour ago
Siaya County Man Confesses to Murdering Girlfriend, Leads Police to Body
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
4 mins ago
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
A Decade of Academic Decline: Parents Demand Change at Olereto Secondary School
5 mins ago
A Decade of Academic Decline: Parents Demand Change at Olereto Secondary School
Kenya's Travel Authorization System Generates Ksh150M, Assuaging Insecurity Concerns
6 mins ago
Kenya's Travel Authorization System Generates Ksh150M, Assuaging Insecurity Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
28 seconds
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
32 seconds
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
4 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
4 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
5 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
8 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
8 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
10 mins
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
10 mins
Ravena Brothers Unite on Court in B.League Asia Rising Stars Game
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
51 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
53 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app