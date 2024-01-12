Kenya’s Opposition Accuses Ruto’s Government of Dictatorial Tendencies

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, spearheaded by opposition leader Raila Odinga, has leveled accusations at President William Ruto’s government for allegedly reverting to dictatorial tendencies. The coalition’s concerns were voiced during the funeral service of late Migori County ODM party Chairperson Phillip Makabongo, where Odinga and his allies expressed their criticism.

A Vocal Opposition

The opposition’s primary critique centered on Ruto’s recent comments against the Judiciary. They argue that the President’s ultimate goal is to undermine this key institution in order to avoid scrutiny of his administration. Raila Odinga voiced his concern that Ruto, whose presidency was legitimized by a Supreme Court judgment after the disputed August 2022 election, is now attacking the same institution.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Nominated MP John Mbadi bolstered Odinga’s assertions. Orengo highlighted that President Ruto is not above the law, a sentiment echoed by the opposition. They also called for the arrest and prosecution of South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro following a violent incident in Kisii County.

Plans for the Future

In the wake of their criticisms, the opposition also announced plans to address the high cost of living and heavy taxation affecting their supporters. This move represents a clear strategy to tackle pressing socio-economic issues and further challenge Ruto’s administration.

A Wider Perspective

This dispute comes at a time of growing tension between Kenya’s political factions and raises concerns about the state of democracy in the country. The clash between the judiciary and the executive, as demonstrated by Ruto’s comments, underscores the importance of maintaining separation of powers within the government. With the opposition rallying behind the judiciary, the coming weeks are poised to be a critical period for Kenya’s political landscape.