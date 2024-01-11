en English
Africa

Kenya’s ODM Party Decentralizes Election Management Amidst Concerns Over Funding Cuts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST


The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a prominent party in Kenya’s political sphere, has initiated a significant transformation in its internal electoral management structure. In a decisive move aimed at decentralizing election oversight, the party has disbanded its National Elections Board (NEB), transferring the authority to the county level.

Empowering Grassroots and Enhancing Efficiency

According to the party’s Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, this shift in strategy is designed to increase both efficiency and credibility. It also aligns with the party’s commitment to empowering grassroots movements and adhering to the principles of devolution. Under this new arrangement, each county will be assigned two elections coordinators, one male and one female, to manage the election process.

Coordinating Committee: A New Addition

Simultaneously, the ODM has established a three-person coordinating committee at the national level. This committee, which will report directly to the party’s central committee, includes Richard Tairo and Emily Awita, both former members of the disbanded NEB. Awita has been appointed as the chair of the committee, with Beatrice Askul serving as the third member.

The party’s grassroots recruitment drive across various counties is also set to continue, indicating the ODM’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence at the local level.

Criticism over Funding Cuts

Amidst these internal changes, Secretary-General Sifuna highlighted concerns over the current administration’s actions. He vehemently criticized the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration for its significant cuts in funding to political parties. This reduction, according to Sifuna, seems to be a calculated attempt to weaken democratic institutions, including parliament, the judiciary, and political parties.

The Secretary-General expressed the party’s determination to continue its activities despite these financial challenges. He suggested that the government’s actions could be interpreted as an attempt to revert to a single-party dictatorship, a move that would undermine Kenya’s democratic progress.

Africa Kenya Politics
BNN Correspondents

