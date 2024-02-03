Kenya's National Assembly Minority Leader Challenges Unconstitutional Housing Levy Deduction

In the heart of Kenya, a storm is brewing in the National Assembly, as Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi challenges the Public Service Commission (PSC) over a housing levy deduction from the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary staff. Wandayi's opposition finds its roots in a recent ruling by the Court of Appeal, declaring the levy unconstitutional and halting any subsequent government deductions. Despite the court's clear verdict, the PSC proceeded with deductions in January 2024, sparking Wandayi's call for immediate refunds and accusations of contempt of court.

This controversy revolves around Sh4.5 million collectively deducted as housing levy for the Affordable Housing Programme, affecting 418 MPs. The levy, deemed illegal by the Court of Appeal, has not only stirred anger within the parliamentary confines but also among other unions, including teachers, who are demanding reimbursement of similar deductions. The Federation of Kenyan Employers has since advised its members to halt any further deductions from their employees' salaries, adhering to the court's ruling.

The Legal Battle and the Importance of Court Orders

The situation has led to a legal tussle between the PSC and the MPs, with Wandayi emphasizing the importance of obeying court orders. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who oversees the PSC, has filed a notice of appeal with the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal's judgment. This development underscores the crucial role of parliament in upholding the rule of law, and the need for institutions to respect court orders.

Undeterred by the court ruling, President William Ruto remains committed to the housing programme. He has expressed plans to introduce new regulations to address the constitutional questions raised by the courts and to continue with the project that aims to employ 500,000 Kenyans.

Public hearings on the affordable housing bill are underway, demonstrating the government's determination to regularize the regulations. However, the President's vow to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court indicates that the debate surrounding the housing levy is far from over.