en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Kenya’s Nandi County MPs Accuse Law Society of Aiding Opposition: A Test of Democracy

Parliament members from Nandi County have publicly censured the demonstrations led by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), accusing the legal body of acting as a tool for opposition forces attempting to disrupt the government’s projects. These MPs, most notably MP Lelmengit, claim that the LSK’s involvement is not an authentic endeavor to rectify any legal concerns but rather politically charged actions aimed at destabilizing President William Ruto’s administration. This discord underscores the rising tensions between the government and the legal fraternity, as the LSK finds itself suspected of siding with opposition entities.

Accusations of Undermining the Judiciary

President Ruto has been accused of undermining the Judiciary and threatening to ignore court orders that he believes are attempts to hinder his administration’s policies. This stance has drawn the ire of Chief Justice Martha Koome and various legal experts, including LSK president Eric Theuri, opposition leader Raila Odinga, and Senior Counsel Okong’o Omogeni. Critics perceive President Ruto’s statements as a direct attack on Kenyan constitutional democracy and a threat to the country’s Constitution and rule of law.

LSK’s Protests and the Defense of the Judiciary

Members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) have taken to the streets to protest President Ruto’s public attacks on the Judiciary. Chief Justice Martha Koome has defended the integrity of the Judiciary, stating that public criticism of judges in ongoing cases is a form of intimidation. Simultaneously, advocates in Siaya County have joined their colleagues in protesting against the President’s comments, underscoring the independence of the judiciary and the necessity for the president to respect court decisions and adhere to legal processes.

Ruto’s Remarks and the Ensuing Controversy

President Ruto has accused the Judiciary of intentionally stalling critical government projects and warned of sabotage by corrupt judicial officers. His comments have sparked a nationwide controversy, with various leaders criticizing his remarks, while others support the LSK and other organizations in their protests against the attack on the judiciary. Chief Justice Martha Koome has condemned the president’s comments in an internal memo to judges and Judiciary staff, urging them to continue performing their duties by the law and without any undue influence.

This ongoing conflict not only underscores the tensions between President Ruto’s administration and the legal fraternity but also reflects the broader political challenges facing the government as it strives to implement its agenda amidst opposition and civil society scrutiny. The situation will undoubtedly continue to evolve, and the world will be watching to see how these tensions are resolved and what this means for the future of Kenya’s democracy.

0
Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
1 hour ago
Community Heroism and Fire Safety: A Man's Battle Against Flames in Kitui
In the quiet town of Kitui, an everyday hero emerged from an unexpected tragedy. A 42-year-old man, Kieti Kivindyo, fell victim to a devastating house fire that rendered him unconscious and severely injured. The onslaught of flames could have marked an untimely end for Kivindyo, but the quick response of his neighbors turned the tide,
Community Heroism and Fire Safety: A Man's Battle Against Flames in Kitui
Fire Incident at Kisii School Dormitory Raises Safety Concerns
2 hours ago
Fire Incident at Kisii School Dormitory Raises Safety Concerns
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
2 hours ago
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
Wave of Crime Engulfs Nyamira County in Kenya, Residents Call for Intervention
1 hour ago
Wave of Crime Engulfs Nyamira County in Kenya, Residents Call for Intervention
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
2 hours ago
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Elsa Majimbo's Controversial Association with Epstein List Sparks Backlash
2 hours ago
Elsa Majimbo's Controversial Association with Epstein List Sparks Backlash
Latest Headlines
World News
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
53 seconds
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Steps Down from Parliament: A Shift in South Africa's Political Landscape?
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
1 min
Gaza Crisis: British Surgeon Shares Harrowing Experience
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
2 mins
Joshua Roy: From Laval Rocket Rookie to Montreal Canadiens' Rising Star
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
6 mins
Facial Fillers Under Fire: Trending Shift in Cosmetic Industry
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
7 mins
Team Secret's Warbirds Details Preparation Strategy for VCT Pacific 2024
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
8 mins
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
9 mins
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
9 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
11 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app