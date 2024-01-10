Kenya’s Majority Leader Defends Parliament’s Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings

On the stage of Kenya’s political theatre, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah stands firm, ardently defending Parliament’s decision to proceed with public participation on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023.

This move comes in the face of a High Court order in Kisumu that sought to halt the process, potentially setting the stage for a legal showdown. The public forums, which are the brainchild of the Finance and Planning Committee and the Housing Committee, are slated to unfold across 12 counties.

Interpreting the Court’s Order

Ichung’wah argues that the High Court’s order has a restricted scope, applying only to the method of public participation as outlined in a print media notice circulated on December 19, 2023.

He contends that the order does not place a blanket ban on all forms of public engagement. This perspective is designed to dispel notions that Parliament is acting in contempt of court.

At the heart of Ichung’wah’s argument is a commitment to abide by constitutional obligations. He asserts that the committees intend to conduct public hearings in a manner that aligns with these duties. This, he suggests, is a testament to Parliament’s respect for the rule of law, even in the midst of complex legal battles.

A Legal Tussle and a Previous Judgment

The case currently under review at the High Court in Kisumu challenges the adequacy of public participation for the bill. In response, Parliament has fired back with an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Furthermore, Ichung’wah references a past High Court judgment calling for a comprehensive legal framework for the Affordable Housing scheme. The current bill, he underscores, is an attempt to address this call to action.