en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenya’s Majority Leader Defends Parliament’s Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Kenya’s Majority Leader Defends Parliament’s Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings

On the stage of Kenya’s political theatre, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah stands firm, ardently defending Parliament’s decision to proceed with public participation on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023.

This move comes in the face of a High Court order in Kisumu that sought to halt the process, potentially setting the stage for a legal showdown. The public forums, which are the brainchild of the Finance and Planning Committee and the Housing Committee, are slated to unfold across 12 counties.

Interpreting the Court’s Order

Ichung’wah argues that the High Court’s order has a restricted scope, applying only to the method of public participation as outlined in a print media notice circulated on December 19, 2023.

He contends that the order does not place a blanket ban on all forms of public engagement. This perspective is designed to dispel notions that Parliament is acting in contempt of court.

At the heart of Ichung’wah’s argument is a commitment to abide by constitutional obligations. He asserts that the committees intend to conduct public hearings in a manner that aligns with these duties. This, he suggests, is a testament to Parliament’s respect for the rule of law, even in the midst of complex legal battles.

A Legal Tussle and a Previous Judgment

The case currently under review at the High Court in Kisumu challenges the adequacy of public participation for the bill. In response, Parliament has fired back with an appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Furthermore, Ichung’wah references a past High Court judgment calling for a comprehensive legal framework for the Affordable Housing scheme. The current bill, he underscores, is an attempt to address this call to action.

0
Kenya Law Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
4 hours ago
Kenya's ODM Party Decentralizes Election Management Amidst Concerns Over Funding Cuts
The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a prominent party in Kenya’s political sphere, has initiated a significant transformation in its internal electoral management structure. In a decisive move aimed at decentralizing election oversight, the party has disbanded its National Elections Board (NEB), transferring the authority to the county level. According to the party’s Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna,
Kenya's ODM Party Decentralizes Election Management Amidst Concerns Over Funding Cuts
Machakos University Student Arrested in Murder Case: Sparks Safety Concerns
8 hours ago
Machakos University Student Arrested in Murder Case: Sparks Safety Concerns
Mysterious Death in Bondo Town: Man Found Dead in Guest House
8 hours ago
Mysterious Death in Bondo Town: Man Found Dead in Guest House
Kamore Muthagania on JKLive: 'God Does Not Play Dice'
4 hours ago
Kamore Muthagania on JKLive: 'God Does Not Play Dice'
Lupita Nyong'o Sets the Tone for 2024 with Her Curated Playlist
4 hours ago
Lupita Nyong'o Sets the Tone for 2024 with Her Curated Playlist
JKLive: KCSE Top Performer Kamore Muthagania Advocates for Faith and Determination
7 hours ago
JKLive: KCSE Top Performer Kamore Muthagania Advocates for Faith and Determination
Latest Headlines
World News
Reality TV Participant Cameron Frazer Faces Heart Surgery Amid Divorce
26 seconds
Reality TV Participant Cameron Frazer Faces Heart Surgery Amid Divorce
DeSantis and Haley Clash in CNN Debate Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
55 seconds
DeSantis and Haley Clash in CNN Debate Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
A Mother's War: Saving Andryusha Amidst the Ukrainian Conflict
1 min
A Mother's War: Saving Andryusha Amidst the Ukrainian Conflict
Katie Boulter’s Overlooked Triumphs: A Lesson in Recognition
1 min
Katie Boulter’s Overlooked Triumphs: A Lesson in Recognition
Stephen A. Smith Unleashes Profanity-Laden Tirade Against Jason Whitlock
1 min
Stephen A. Smith Unleashes Profanity-Laden Tirade Against Jason Whitlock
Summers County Lady Bobcats Face Redemption Week Against Top Basketball Rivals
2 mins
Summers County Lady Bobcats Face Redemption Week Against Top Basketball Rivals
St. Maarten Braces for Parliamentary Elections: A Study of Democracy in Action
2 mins
St. Maarten Braces for Parliamentary Elections: A Study of Democracy in Action
Tony Gollan Stakes High on Zarastro Despite Unfavorable Magic Millions Cup Draw
2 mins
Tony Gollan Stakes High on Zarastro Despite Unfavorable Magic Millions Cup Draw
Flint Firebirds' Stunning Comeback Victory Against Owen Sound Attack
2 mins
Flint Firebirds' Stunning Comeback Victory Against Owen Sound Attack
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
2 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
4 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
6 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
8 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
8 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
8 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
13 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
13 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
15 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app