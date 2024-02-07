Kenya's Interior Secretary Kithure Kindiki Tops in Government Activity, TIFA Survey Reveals

Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, has emerged as the country's most active government official in 2023, according to a survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA). This research places Kindiki at the forefront of local engagements with an impressive count of 192. Notably, he made his presence felt in 41 out of the 47 counties, further emphasizing his commitment to internal matters.

Insight into Government Performance

The TIFA survey presented a detailed account of the activities undertaken by the Cabinet Secretaries, offering a perspective on their on-ground performance. Kindiki, dealing primarily with internal affairs, led the pack not only in terms of local engagements but also county visits. His nationwide reach, according to the survey, is a testament to his proactive approach in addressing the country's internal matters.

Recognition of Cabinet Secretaries' Efforts

Following closely behind Kindiki in the survey's rankings were Labor Secretary Florence Bore and Water Secretary Zachary Njeru. Their inclusion in the top echelons of the list denotes public recognition of their significant roles and activities in the government's operations. Their efforts highlight the government's commitment to labor and water management issues, indicating the breadth of concerns being addressed by the current administration.

The survey's findings were shared via a video by TV47, a television station known as 'Home of The Untold Stories.'