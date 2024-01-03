en English
Kenya

Kenya’s Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence

Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS), Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has issued a stern warning to community radios and TV stations that propagate messages of ethnic division and political violence.

In a firm stance, he stated that the government will not blink an eye before shutting down such platforms. The declaration was made during the inauguration of Trinity FM and TV in Ol Kalou town, emphasizing the government’s unyielding commitment to maintaining peace and stability within the nation’s borders.

Fostering Unity and Stability

Dr. Matiang’i also took the opportunity to address a recent disconcerting incident where Deputy President William Ruto’s motorcade was attacked in Busia. He affirmed that five individuals connected to the attack have been apprehended, underlining the government’s unflinching resolve to safeguard its officials and citizens.

The Interior CS further defended the Huduma Namba initiative, lauding its benefits and how it has paved the way for digital migration.

Investment Opportunities in Nyandarua County

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia echoed the sentiment of unity and progress, urging potential investors to consider Nyandarua County as a viable destination for their investments.

Meanwhile, Bishop Josam Kariuki, the proprietor of Trinity FM, invited investors to contribute to the county’s development, stressing the importance of joint efforts in achieving sustainable growth.

Kenya Politics
Israel Ojoko

