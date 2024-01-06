Kenya’s Future in the Balance: KUSO Backs Housing Program Amid Ruto’s Judiciary Dispute

The Kenya University Students Association Organization (KUSO) has publicly endorsed the Affordable Housing Program in Kenya, a policy poised to deliver 70,000 houses to students nationwide. The KUSO President, Antony Manayara, underscored the grim living conditions that many university students battle, especially those residing in slum areas. Manayara views the housing levy as a much-needed solution to provide secure and dignified accommodations.

Supporting the Future, Not Government Demands

Manayara was keen to clarify that KUSO’s backing for the levy is rooted in a commitment to Kenya’s future, not a submission to government pressures. The organization sees the Affordable Housing Program as a beacon of hope for students enduring subpar living conditions while pursuing their studies. It is also a step towards equipping young Kenyans with employment opportunities, as the program promises not just houses, but jobs.

President Ruto’s Standoff with the Judiciary

Meanwhile, a separate narrative unfolds as President William Ruto finds himself in a dispute with the judiciary. The conflict pertains to court orders that have been impeding his flagship policies, including the housing fund. Ruto has taken a hard line, accusing some judges of corruption and obstruction. Despite a High Court ruling that declared the housing levy unconstitutional, he has pledged to defy such court orders.

A Nation Divided

Ruto’s recent statements about the judiciary have sparked strong reactions from both citizens and the judicial community. This marks a period of tension between the executive and judiciary branches of the Kenyan government, a development that could have far-reaching implications for the nation’s political landscape. As Kenya grapples with these internal issues, the eyes of the world remain fixed on how the drama will unfold, and more importantly, on how it will impact the Affordable Housing Program and the students it promises to serve.

