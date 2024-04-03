Kenya's Education Crisis: Delays in School Funding Prompt Calls for Transparency

Education stakeholders in Kenya are voicing their frustrations over the persistent delays in the disbursement of capitation funds, crucial for the operation of free primary and secondary education programs. Educationist Chris Galgallo, in a recent interview with Citizen TV on April 3, 2024, highlighted the lack of clear communication from the government regarding the reasons behind these delays. With schools on the verge of stalling programs due to financial constraints, the call for accountability and prompt action has never been louder.

Impact on School Operations

Despite the government's pledge to allocate Ksh.22,244 per learner annually, schools have faced significant challenges with only half of the first term's allocation being disbursed shortly before schools closed. This has led to operational disruptions, forcing schools to levy extra charges on parents to sustain basic functions. Galgallo pointed out that this recurring issue affects not only the educational institutions but also the broader community, underscoring the urgent need for a reliable solution.

Government's Response and Criticisms

Amidst the outcry, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu assured that a sum of Ksh.30.5 billion had been released, covering various educational programs. However, this move has not quelled the frustrations, with some MPs accusing the ministry of failing to uphold its promises and calling for a review of the capitation formula in light of rising inflation rates. The delay in fund disbursement and the questioned sustainability of free education programs reflect deeper systemic issues within Kenya's education sector.

Calls for Revision and Transparency

The education community's demand for transparency and a revised funding model is growing louder. Stakeholders argue that an updated capitation figure is necessary to reflect current economic conditions and ensure the smooth operation of schools. The ongoing debate over education funding in Kenya underscores the critical need for a transparent, accountable process that prioritizes the welfare of learners and the quality of education.

As the discussion unfolds, the future of free education in Kenya hangs in the balance. Stakeholders are calling for an immediate resolution to the funding delays, advocating for a system that supports the educational needs of all Kenyan children. The ongoing situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of government accountability and the need for a sustainable approach to education funding.