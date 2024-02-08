Kenya Transfers Museums to Local Governments, Advancing Devolution Process

In a significant stride towards strengthening local governance, the Kenyan government has initiated the transfer of 25 museums and gazetted sites to various county governments. This move marks a pivotal moment in the nation's devolution process, as outlined in its Constitution and overseen by the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).

Trans-Nzoia County has become the first beneficiary of this cultural devolution, receiving a museum under the watchful guidance of the IGRTC. This initial transfer signals the commencement of a broader plan to extend the handover to seven additional counties, namely Wajir, Narok, Garissa, Isiolo, and Marsabit.

This monumental shift in cultural governance is part of a comprehensive effort to devolve specific functions to the counties. Last year's successful transition of library functions to the counties underscores the commitment to this cause. The national government aims to finalize the transfer of all pending devolved functions by July 1, adhering to the principles of enhanced local governance and resource allocation aligned with the transferred functions.

Preserving National Heritage

Notably, Unesco heritage sites such as Fort Jesus are exempt from this devolution process, remaining under the purview of the national government. This decision reflects the need to preserve and protect Kenya's national heritage while empowering local communities to manage their cultural assets.

Culture and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir expressed her confidence in the counties' capacity to manage these cultural assets effectively. President William Ruto's administration has reaffirmed its dedication to full devolution, with Devolution PS Teresia Mbaika acknowledging the readiness of counties like Trans-Nzoia.

A March Deadline for Remaining Devolved Functions

The IGRTC has set a deadline of March to gazette all remaining devolved functions, spanning 12 sectors including trade, health, and environment. In the wake of this development, Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has pledged his cooperation with the national government to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.