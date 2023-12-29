en English
Kenya’s Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST
Kenya’s Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers

In a recent development, the Council of Governors (CoG) in Kenya has earnestly denied claims of an agreement to transfer the management of Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) centers from county to national government. The denial follows the announcement by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, stating that primary school head teachers would take over the management of these centers from January 2024, thereby shifting them to national jurisdiction.

CoG’s Rebuttal to the Proposed Transfer

The CoG, headed by Anne Waiguru, the Governor of Kirinyaga, responded with a letter addressed to CS Machogu, stressing that no formal intergovernmental agreement has been established for the said transfer. The letter underlined that the ECDE centers currently fall under the jurisdiction of county governments, a status quo maintained since the inception of devolution. The CoG insisted that any alteration in the administration necessitates adherence to Article 187 of the Kenyan Constitution, which delineates the protocol for transferring powers and functions between different levels of government.

Education Reforms and Constitutional Provisions

The CoG, while acknowledging the recommendations from the Presidential working party on education reforms, maintained that the implementation of any such reforms must be in compliance with constitutional provisions. Their statement is an indicator of the tension between the national and county levels of government over the control and management of education facilities and resources.

Education Budget and School Fees Guidelines

The 2023 Budget Policy Statement has proposed an allocation of Sh597 billion for education, with specific provisions for Junior Secondary Schools, Higher Education Loans Board, Open University of Kenya, and Technical Vocational Education and Training. The Teachers Service Commission has lobbied for extra funding to hire more teachers to boost the 100% transition program. The government has also released the 2024 school fees guidelines for all secondary schools in Kenya, providing subsidies and capitation for learners in both boarding and day schools.

The Legacy of Kenya High School

Amidst this, the Kenya High School, a prestigious public girls high school in Nairobi, continues to uphold its rich legacy. Established in 1910, it is one of the first schools to offer formal institutional education via the government in Kenya. It has undergone numerous changes over the years, including the admission of the first ethnic African girl in 1961 and the official takeover by the government in 1974. The school continues to evolve, reflecting the broader changes in Kenya’s education landscape.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

