Kenya’s Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers

In a recent development, the Council of Governors (CoG) in Kenya has earnestly denied claims of an agreement to transfer the management of Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) centers from county to national government. The denial follows the announcement by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, stating that primary school head teachers would take over the management of these centers from January 2024, thereby shifting them to national jurisdiction.

CoG’s Rebuttal to the Proposed Transfer

The CoG, headed by Anne Waiguru, the Governor of Kirinyaga, responded with a letter addressed to CS Machogu, stressing that no formal intergovernmental agreement has been established for the said transfer. The letter underlined that the ECDE centers currently fall under the jurisdiction of county governments, a status quo maintained since the inception of devolution. The CoG insisted that any alteration in the administration necessitates adherence to Article 187 of the Kenyan Constitution, which delineates the protocol for transferring powers and functions between different levels of government.

Education Reforms and Constitutional Provisions

The CoG, while acknowledging the recommendations from the Presidential working party on education reforms, maintained that the implementation of any such reforms must be in compliance with constitutional provisions. Their statement is an indicator of the tension between the national and county levels of government over the control and management of education facilities and resources.

