Kenya's Attorney General Advocates for Affordable Housing through Finance Bill Amendments

Kenya's Attorney General, Justin Muturi, has called on his country's parliament to make amendments to the 2023 Finance Bill. The desired changes are aimed at making it more feasible for ordinary Kenyans to afford housing. This legislative reform initiative is centered around addressing the affordability of housing, a significant concern among many Kenyans. By revising the bill, Muturi hopes to bring about changes that could decrease the cost of housing and facilitate homeownership for the average citizen. This focus on affordable housing mirrors the government's dedication to improving living standards and promoting economic growth by expanding homeownership to a larger segment of the population.

Disputes Over Housing Responsibilities

The State Law Office has voiced concerns about possible clashes between the National and County Governments due to overlapping responsibilities, particularly in housing matters. Muturi highlighted the constitutional provisions that outline the division of responsibilities and urged lawmakers to amend any areas of potential conflict in the Affordable Housing Bill. He stressed the necessity for cooperation between the two levels of government and the involvement of the Senate in the legislative process to ensure a comprehensive consensus.

Finance Bill to Empower Non-Salaried Kenyans

Muturi, pushing for an amendment to the Finance Bill, expressed his firm conviction that the Affordable Housing Bill has addressed concerns raised by the High Court, thereby enabling non-salaried Kenyans to support the housing agenda. Muturi also emphasized the need for senators' involvement in the passage of the bill, given the role of county governments in the program. The Joint Committee on Finance and Housing is currently drafting its report on the bill, which will also include public views expressed during the participation process.

A Broader Vision for Homeownership

The proposed changes to the Finance Bill reflect a broader vision for homeownership in Kenya. By making housing more affordable, these changes could enable more Kenyans to become homeowners, promoting greater economic stability and growth. This initiative also underscores the government's commitment to improving living standards by making homeownership more attainable for a wider demographic.