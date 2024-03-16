Kenyans Set to Pay Housing Levy as President Ruto Signs Bill, Aiming for 200K Homes Annually

Following a significant legislative journey, President William Ruto is poised to sign the amended Affordable Housing Bill, 2023, into law on Monday, marking a pivotal moment for Kenya's housing sector. This development comes after the Bill's successful navigation through both the National Assembly and the Senate, despite previous legal hurdles that had seen the housing levy deemed unconstitutional by the High Court in November 2023. President Ruto's forthcoming assent is expected to reintroduce the 1.5 percent housing levy deduction for all Kenyans, catalyzing the government's ambitious plan to construct 200,000 houses annually and create employment opportunities for half a million youth.

Advertisment

Legal and Legislative Odyssey

The Affordable Housing levy had been mired in controversy and legal challenges, culminating in a High Court ruling on November 28, 2023, that declared the levy unconstitutional. The Court of Appeal upheld this decision on January 26, 2024, citing a lack of a comprehensive legal framework as the primary reason. However, the amendments made to the Bill, addressing the courts' concerns, have cleared its path through the legislative process. The restructured Bill not only seeks to levy 1.5% of monthly pay from both salaried and non-salaried Kenyans to fund the Affordable Housing Fund but also incorporates county governments in the administration of affordable housing programs, a move that has been hailed as a win for devolution.

Implications for Kenyans and the Economy

Advertisment

The reintroduction of the housing levy poses significant implications for Kenyans and the broader economic landscape. On one hand, it promises to address the acute housing shortage and improve living conditions by making affordable housing more accessible. On the other hand, it introduces an additional financial burden on Kenyans amidst concerns over the rising cost of living. Nonetheless, the government maintains that the levy and the broader Affordable Housing Programme are crucial for economic growth, job creation, and social development, potentially transforming the housing sector and bolstering Kenya's middle-class population.

Looking Ahead: Affordable Housing and National Development

As President Ruto prepares to sign the Bill into law, the spotlight shifts to the implementation phase and the government's capacity to deliver on its promises. Successful execution of the Affordable Housing Programme will require efficient collaboration between national and county governments, robust financial management, and transparent mechanisms to ensure the equitable distribution of housing units. Moreover, the programme's success will hinge on its ability to attract private sector participation and investment, underscoring the need for a conducive policy environment. The coming months will be critical in shaping the trajectory of Kenya's housing sector and its contribution to the country's socio-economic development.