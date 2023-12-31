Kenyan Union Challenges Tax Policy Affecting Disabled Community

In a direct challenge to the Kenyan Revenue Authority’s (KRA) tax policy, the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) has voiced its opposition to the directive mandating persons with disabilities to renew their tax exemption certificates every three years.

The union, representing a critical segment of Kenya’s population, has deemed this policy as both unfair and burdensome for the disabled community.

(Read Also: Kalonzo Musyoka’s New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges)

Unfair and Burdensome Policy

KUSNET Secretary James Torome, speaking strongly against the policy, outlined the financial strain and demeaning nature of the renewal process.

He stated that failure to renew these certificates could result in a significant financial hit for employed persons with disabilities, with a potential loss of approximately 16% of their basic salary.

(Read Also: Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living)

This, Torome emphasized, is an undue burden placed on those who are already grappling with life’s challenges.

Read More