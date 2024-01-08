en English
Kenya

Kenyan Senate Battles Governors Over County Special Funds Management Amid Corruption Concerns

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Kenyan Senate Battles Governors Over County Special Funds Management Amid Corruption Concerns

In a battle against corruption and mismanagement, the Kenyan Senate is presently locking horns with county governors over the handling of special funds.

The confrontation is based on concerns arising from a lack of transparency and potential legal non-compliance related to over 200 special funds across Kenya’s 47 counties, ranging from bursary schemes to emergency and enterprise funds.

The Senate’s Investigation

The Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, under the leadership of Chairman Godfrey Osotsi, has spearheaded this investigation. The committee, through a series of audit reports, has uncovered serious management issues that could act as conduits for corrupt practices.

In the seven counties examined thus far, fund managers have consistently failed to submit financial statements to the Auditor-General and quarterly reports to the Controller of Budget, as mandated by law.

Case of Migori County

A glaring example is that of Migori County, where an audit report disclosed that Sh69 million from the Car Loan and Mortgage Fund was unreported. The absence of required documentation and the non-presence of a legally required administrator further complicates the situation.

These findings have forced the committee to consider involving the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for a thorough investigation.

Potential Legal Repercussions

Former Migori County officials, including ex-Governor Okoth Obado, may face legal consequences for their roles in this mismanagement. Article 226 (5) of the Kenyan Constitution holds public officials accountable for fund misuse, necessitating compensation for any losses incurred.

Emphasizing this, Senator Ledama Olekina has called for the prosecution and surcharging of the individuals responsible for this malpractice.

In its battle against corruption, the Kenyan Senate has set a precedent for accountability and transparent governance. This investigation underscores the importance of rigorous regulation, and it serves as a stern reminder for public officials that mismanagement of public funds will not be tolerated.

Kenya Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

